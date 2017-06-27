Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
"Who Could That Be at This Hour?"
Also Published as "All the Wrong Questions: Question 1"
Praise
A Kirkus Best Book of the Year
* "[With] gothic wackiness, linguistic play and literary allusions....Fans of the Series of Unfortunate Events will be in heaven picking out tidbit references to the tridecalogy, but readers who've yet to delve into that well of sadness will have no problem enjoying this weird and witty yarn."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Full of Snicket's trademark droll humor and maddeningly open-ended, this will have readers clamoring for volume two."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Full of Snicket's characteristic wit and word play . . . this book belongs in all collections."—VOYA, starred review
"Please, it's Lemony Snicket. Enough said."—Booklist
"A Pink Panther-esque page turner that marks the return of eccentric narrator Lemony Snicket....The black, gray and blue illustrations by celebrated cartoonist Seth only add to the throwback gumshoe vibe of this outrageous, long-overdue, middle-grade follow-up series from a truly beloved narrator."—Los Angeles Times
"Demands to be read twice: once for the laughs and the second time for the clues....Equal parts wit and absurdity."—The Boston Globe
"The sort of goodie savored by brainy kids who love wordplay, puzzles and plots that zing from point A to B by way of the whole alphabet."—The Washington Post