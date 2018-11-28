Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Minh Lê
Minh Lê is an author and national early childhood policy expert. He wrote Drawn Together (also illustrated by Dan Santat), Let Me Finish! (illustrated by Isabel Roxas), and The Perfect Seat (illustrated by Gus Gordon). He has also written for the New York Times, the Horn Book, and the Huffington Post. Minh currently lives in San Diego, California with his wife and kids. He can be found online at minhlebooks.com.

Dan Santat is the author and artist of the Caldecott Award-winning The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend, as well as the New York Times bestsellers Are We There Yet? and After the Fall. He has also illustrated many titles including Drawn Together (also by Minh Lê), The Alphabet’s Alphabet (by Chris Harris), No More Poems (by Rhett Miller), and the Crankenstein series (by Samantha Berger). Dan lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and two dogs. He can be found online at dantat.com.
Florence Gonsalves
Florence Gonsalves graduated from Dartmouth College in 2015, and after numerous jobs and internships, she finally decided to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an author. Love & Other Carnivorous Plants, her debut novel, was a Booklist Editors’ Choice selection. She invites you to visit her online at florencegonsalves.com.
Brandy Colbert
Brandy Colbert is the critically acclaimed author of the novels Pointe, Finding Yvonne, and Stonewall Award winner Little & Lion. Born and raised in Springfield, Missouri, she now lives and writes in Los Angeles.
Henry Clark
Henry Clark is the author of What We Found in the Sofa and How It Saved the World and The Book That Proves Time Travel Happens. He has contributed articles to MAD magazine and published fiction in Isaac Asimov’s Science Fiction Magazine in addition to acting at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, a living-history museum. He lives in St. Augustine, Florida.
