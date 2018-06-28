Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

12 Books for Your Summer Reading List

By Little, Brown School & Library
The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

by

The Wild Robot

by Peter Brown

ISBN: 978-0-316-38199-4

Wall-E meets Hatchet in this New York Times bestselling illustrated middle grade novel from Caldecott Honor winner Peter Brown

2018 – 2019 Connecticut Nutmeg Book Award

2018 – 2019 Hawaii Nene Award

2018 – 2019 Idaho Pacific Northwest Young Readers Choice

2018 – 2019 Indiana Young Hoosier Book Award

2018 – 2019 Kentucky Bluegrass Award

2018 – 2019 Nebraska Golden Sower Award

2018 – 2019 Oregon Battle of the Books

2018 – 2019 Pennsylvania Young Reader’s Choice Award

2018 – 2019 Tennessee Volunteer State Book Award

Fiction/Non: Fiction

Catalog Category: HC FIC 8-12

BISAC: JUVENILE FICTION

Audience: Children/Juvenile

Age Range: 8-12

Grade Range: 3-7

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Animals, Adventure: Science Fiction, Adventure: Survival

Accelerated Reader: 5.1

F&P: R

 

 

 

LISTEN TO THE AUDIOBOOK

 