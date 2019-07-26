Wonder
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “A memorable story of kindness, courage and wonder.” – Kirkus Reviews
- “Palacio has an exceptional knack for writing realistic conversation and describing the thoughts and emotions of the characters. Everyone grows and develops as the story progresses, especially the middle school students. This is a fast read and would be a great discussion starter about love, support, and judging people on their appearance. A well-written, thought-provoking book.” – School Library Journal
- “In a wonder of a debut, Palacio has written a crackling page-turning filled with characters you can’t help but root for.” – Entertainment Weekly
