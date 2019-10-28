Witch & Wizard

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Collins, Suzanne. Gregor the Overlander. Scholastic, 2003.

Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Found. (The Missing: Book 1) Simon & Schuster, 2008. (And others in The Missing series.)

L’Engle, Madeline. A Wrinkle in Time. Farrar, 1962.

Lowry, Lois. The Giver. Houghton Mifflin, 1993.

Patterson, James. The Angel Experiment. Little, Brown, 2005. (And others in the Maximum Ride series.)

Patterson, James, and Michael Ledwidge. The Dangerous Days of Daniel X. Little, Brown, 2008.

Patterson, James, and Ned Rust. Daniel X: Watch the Skies. Little, Brown, 2009.

Pullman, Philip. The Golden Compass. Knopf, 1996. (And others in the His Dark Materials’ series.)

Rex, Adam. The True Meaning of Smekday. Hyperion, 2007.

Riordan, Rick. The Lightning Thief. Miramax/Hyperion, 2005.

Rollins, James. Jake Ransom and the Skull King’s Shadow. HarperCollins, 2009.

Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Scholastic, 1998.

Sorrells, Walter. Erratum. Dutton, 2008.