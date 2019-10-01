Twilight
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Propelled by suspense and romance in equal parts [this story] will keep readers madly flipping the pages of Meyer’s tantalizing debut.
Publishers Weekly
- The novel’s danger-factor skyrockets as the excitement of secret love and hushed affection morphs into a terrifying race to stay alive. Realistic, subtle, succinct, and easy to follow, Twilight will have readers dying to sink their teeth into it.
School Library Journal
- n the tradition of Anne Rice…this dark romance is gripping.
Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
De la Cruz, Melissa. Blue Bloods. Hyperion, 2006. (And others in the Blue Bloods series.) ISBN 13: 978-0786838929
Gray, Claudia. Evernight. HarperTeen, 2008. ISBN 13: 978-0061284397
Hurley, Tonya. Ghostgirl. Little, Brown, 2008. ISBN 13: 978-0316113571
James, Brian. Zombie Blondes. Feiwel and Friends, 2008. ISBN 13: 978-0312372989
Mead, Richelle. Vampire Academy. Penguin/Razorbill, 2007. ISBN 13: 978-1595141743
Meyer, Stephenie. New Moon. Little, Brown, 2006. ISBN 13: 978-0316160193
Meyer, Stephenie. Eclipse. Little, Brown, 2006. ISBN 13: 978-0316160209
Meyer, Stephenie. Breaking Dawn. Little, Brown, 2008. ISBN 13: 978-0316067928
Waters, Daniel. Generation Dead. Hyperion, 2008. ISBN 13: 978-1423109211