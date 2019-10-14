To Kill a Mockingbird

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Alexie, Sherman. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. Little, Brown, 2007.

Bridges, Ruby. Through My Eyes. Scholastic, 1999.

Choldenko, Gennifer. Al Capone Does My Shirts. Putnam, 2004.

Curtis, Christopher Paul. Bud, Not Buddy. Delacorte, 1999.

Curtis, Christopher Paul. The Watsons Go to Birmingham, 1963. Delacorte, 1995.

Hamilton, Virginia. Many Thousand Gone: African Americans from Slavery to Freedom. Knopf, 1996.

McCullers, Carson. The Member of the Wedding. Bantam, c1946, 1984.

McWhorter, Diane. A Dream of Freedom: The Civil Rights Movement from 1954 to 1968. Scholastic, 2004.

Shields, Charles J. I Am Scout: The Biography of Harper Lee. Henry Holt, 2008.

Taylor, Mildred D. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry. Dial, 1976.