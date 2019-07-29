The Templeton Twins Have an Idea
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “The most prominent character is the self-satisfied and aggressively intrusive Narrator, whose banter with readers instantly sets a comedic, sarcastic tone.” – Publisher
- “The scene-hogging narrator steals the show in this clever series opener.” – Kirkus Reviews
- “This book is for those students who enjoy a little sarcasm with their humor.” – Library Media Connection
- “An entertaining start to a new series.” – School Library Journal
