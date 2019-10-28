The Name of the Star
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- The explosive ending is genuinely terrifying but never loses the wit, verve and humor that Rory carries with her throughout.
Kirkus Reviews
- Johnson uses a deft hand, applying the right amount of romance and teen snarkiness to relieve the story’s building tension.
School Library Journal
- Readers looking for nonstop fun, action, and a little gore have come to the right place.
Publishers Weekly
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Patterson, James. Witch & Wizard (Witch & Wizard series). Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2009.
Taylor, Laini. Daughter of Smoke and Bone. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2011.
Collins, Suzanne. The Hunger Games (Hunger Games series). Scholastic Press, 2008.
Condie, Ally. Matched. Dutton Juvenile, 2010.