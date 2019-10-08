CRITICS HAVE SAID

Zusak has created a work that deserves the attention of sophisticated teen and adult readers.

School Library Journal

Brilliant and hugely ambitious.

New York Times

The Book Thief is unsettling and unsentimental, yet ultimately poetic. Its grimness and tragedy run through the reader’s mind like a black-and-white movie, bereft of the colors of life. Zusak may not have lived under Nazi domination, but The Book Thief deserves a place on the same shelf with The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank and Elie Wiesel’s Night. It seems poised to become a classic.

USA Today