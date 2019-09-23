The Arrival
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- More sophisticated readers, however, will grasp the sense of strangeness and find themselves participating in the man’s experiences. They will linger over the details in the beautiful sepia pictures and will likely pick up the book to pore over it again and again.
Alana Abbott, School Library Journal
- Soft brushstrokes and grand Art Deco style architecture evoke a time long ago, but the story’s immediacy and fantasy elements will appeal even to readers younger than the target audience, though they may miss many of the complexities. Filled with subtlety and grandeur, the book is a unique work that not only fulfills but also expands the potential of its form.
Jesse Karp, Booklist
- Best of all, Tan has created a mesmerizing and mysterious “bookscape” in which readers young and old can wander again andagain, poring over details, elaborating events, fashioning narrative destinies, discovering new worlds.
The Barnes & Noble Review
- Reading The Arrival feels like paging through a family treasure newly discovered up in the attic.
The New York Times, Gene Luen Yang
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Applegate, Katherine. Home of the Brave. Feiwel & Friends, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0312367657
Avi. Silent Movie. Atheneum, 2003. ISBN-13: 978-0689841453
Freedman, Russell. Immigrant Kids. Dutton, 1980. ISBN-13: 978-0590465656
S, Peter. The Wall: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain. Farrar, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0374347017
Tan, Shaun. The Lost Thing. Simply Read, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-1894965101
Yang, Gene Luen. American Born Chinese. Roaring Brook/First Second, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-1596433731