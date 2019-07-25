The Angel Experiment (Maximum Ride series)
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Nonstop action carries this page-turner breathlessly from start to finish… Speed, suspense, excitement. ” – Kirkus
- “[Patterson] delivers an action-packed cross between Gertrude Chandler Warner’s Boxcar Children and Marvel Comics’X-Men.” – Booklist
- “The key to Maximum Ride’s success may be that it incorporates concepts familiar to young people…What makes these characters so appealing is that they have wings and can fly…Another plus: the book has the feel of a video game…The writing is visual and cinematic—things that kids expect from their video games, TV cartoon shows and action movies. And the ending leaves plenty of wiggle room for a sequel. ” – USA Today
