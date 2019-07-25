Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Angel Experiment (Maximum Ride series)

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Nonstop action carries this page-turner breathlessly from start to finish… Speed, suspense, excitement. ” – Kirkus
  • “[Patterson] delivers an action-packed cross between Gertrude Chandler Warner’s Boxcar Children and Marvel Comics’X-Men.” – Booklist
  • “The key to Maximum Ride’s success may be that it incorporates concepts familiar to young people…What makes these characters so appealing is that they have wings and can fly…Another plus: the book has the feel of a video game…The writing is visual and cinematic—things that kids expect from their video games, TV cartoon shows and action movies. And the ending leaves plenty of wiggle room for a sequel. ” – USA Today

