Stuck on Earth
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- A witty and penetrating satire of American life.
New York Times Book Review
- Touching, weird, relevant, and a great piece of storytelling, STUCK ON EARTH is a uber-quirky middle school favorite in the making.
Richie
