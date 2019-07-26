Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Snow Day

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Atmospheric, tender, full of anticipation and satisfaction, this one will charm young children.
    –School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Cassino, Mark, with Jon Nelson. The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder. Chronicle, 2009.
  • Chapman, Cheryl. Snow on Snow on Snow. Dial, 1994.
  • Gore, Leonid. Danny’s First Snow. Simon & Schuster, 2007.
  • Hest, Amy. In the Rain with Baby Duck. Candlewick, 1995.
  • Johnson, David A. Snow Sounds: An Onomatopoeic Story. Houghton Mifflin, 2006.
  • Keats, Ezra Jack. The Snowy Day. Viking, 1962.
  • Lee, Suzy. Wave. Chronicle, 2008.
  • Meschenmoser, Sebastian. Waiting For Winter. Kane Miller, 2009.
  • O’Malley, Kevin. Straight to the Pole. Walker, 2003.
  • Sakai, Komako. Emily’s Balloon. Chronicle, 2006.
  • Simmons, Jane. Little Fern’s First Winter. Little, Brown, 2001.
  • Stojic, Manya. Snow. Knopf, 2002.