Smart Dog
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “His attempts to replicate the behavior of regular dogs will have readers giggling.” – Publishers Weekly
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Amato, Mary. The Word Eater. Holiday House, 2000.
- Broach, Elise. Masterpiece. Henry Holt, 2008.
- Cleary, Beverly. Henry Huggins. Morrow, 1950.
- Cleary, Beverly. Strider. Morrow, 1991.
- DiCamillo, Kate. Because of Winn-Dixie. Candlewick, 2000.
- Duncan, Lois. Hotel for Dogs. Houghton Mifflin, 1971.
- Hinton, S. E. The Puppy Sister. Delacorte, 1995.
- James, Mary. Shoebag. Scholastic, 1990.
- King-Smith, Dick. Harriet’s Hare. Crown, 1995.
- King-Smith, Dick. The School Mouse. Little, Brown, 1995.
- Korman, Gordon. Swindle. Scholastic, 2008.
- Lowry, Lois. Stay!: Keeper’s Story. Houghton Mifflin, 1992.
- Lubar, David. Punished. Darby Creek, 2007.
- Martin, Ann M. Everything for a Dog. Feiwel & Friends, 2009.
- Martin, Ann M. A Dog’s Life: The Autobiography of a Stray. Scholastic, 2005.
- Meddaugh, Susan. Martha Speaks. Houghton Mifflin, 1996. (And others in the Martha series.)
- Michael, Livi. City of Dogs. Putnam, 2007.
- O’Connor, Barbara. How to Steal a Dog. Farrar/Frances Foster, 2007.
- Sachar, Louis. Sideways Stories from Wayside School. Morrow, 1998, c1978.
- Seidler, Tor. Mean Margaret. HarperCollins, 1997.