Runny Babbit: A Billy Sook
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Children who have some fluency in reading will enjoy this bonsensical nook the most.” – Karin Snelson, Amazon.com
- “Children will love these clever poems and without prompting will probably create their own, unaware that they are focusing on a key reading skill: phonemic awareness. This is a treasure.” – Lee Bock, School Library Journal
- “Zany pen-and-ink drawings work in tandem with the poems to maximize the laughs.” – Child Magazine
- “Like the humor, the simple line drawings accompanying each poem are vintage Silverstein-so, gip, don’t sulp, and enjoy this unexpected lagniappe from one of the greats.” – Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Hirsch, Robin. FEG: Ridiculous Poems for Intelligent Children. Little, Brown, 2002. ISBN-13: 978-0316363440
- Silverstein, Shel. Falling Up. HarperCollins, 1996. ISBN-13: 978-0060248024
- Silverstein, Shel. A Light in the Attic. HarperCollins, 1981. ISBN-13: 978-0060256739
- Silverstein, Shel. Where the Sidewalk Ends. HarperCollins, 1974. ISBN-13: 978-0060256678