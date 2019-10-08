Revolution Is Not a Dinner Party
CRITICS HAVE SAID
Readers should remain rapt by Compestine’s storytelling throughout this gripping account of life during China’s Cultural Revolution.
Publishers Weekly
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Jiang, Ji Li. Red Scarf Girl: A Memoir of the Cultural Revolution. HarperCollins, 1997.
Li, Cunxin. Dancing to Freedom: The True Story of Mao’s Last Dancer. Walker, 2008.
Lin, Grace. Where the Mountain Meets the Moon. Little, Brown, 2008.
Lin, Grace. The Year of the Dog. Little, Brown, 2006.
Ss, Peter. The Wall: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain. Farrar, 2007.
Yep, Laurence. The Star Fisher. Morrow, 1991.