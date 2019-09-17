Reluctant Assassin
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- It may not be for the faint of heart, but the intricate plot, strong writing, and intrepid characters who must survive by their wits will make it hard to put down. Readers who enjoy Anthony Horowitz’s “Alex Rider” series (Philomel) and Scott Westerfeld’s Leviathan (S & S, 2009) are sure to enjoy this nonstop adventure.
School Library Journal
- Fairly gruesome murders and mutations, as well as alternating time periods and points of view, keep the action moving. Everything is tied up sufficiently at the end, but Colfer leaves a few threads that can be pulled to further the universe of this fascinating high-octane thriller.
Booklist
