Out of the Easy
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Sepetys writes with rawness and palpable unease…the stakes are momentous.”
The New York Times
- “A haunting peek at the life of a teenage girl in 1950 New Orleans.”
Entertainment Weekly
- “Street-smart, literary and compassionate; Atmospheric and assured; nicely paced novel.”
Wall Street Journal
