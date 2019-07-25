My Very First Mother Goose
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Such a spirit of fun and pleasure emanates from every page of this big, handsome volume that although there are many distinguished entries in the nursery-rhyme book field, this one is sure to add special joy to any collection.
–School Library Journal
- There’s little point in pretending that even prodigious collections of nursery rhymes can do without this one–it’s a must.
–Kirkus
