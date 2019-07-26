Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- A seamless and supremely satisfying presentation of art and text.
–Martha Topol, School Library Journal
- Even children who can already talk a blue streak will come away satisfied that their own strong emotions have been mirrored and legitimized, and readers of all ages will recognize the agonizing frustration of a little girl who knows far more than she can articulate.
–Jennifer Mattson, Booklist
- Willems once again demonstrates his keen insight with a story both witty and wise.
–Publishers Weekly
- Here hand-drawn pictures and computer-manipulated photographs join in a happy marriage in a situation any parent will understand.
–Ken Marantz and Sylvia Marantz, Children
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
