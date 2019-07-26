Kitten’s First Full Moon
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- The rhythmic text and delightful artwork ensure storytime success.
–Wendy Lukehart, School Library Journal
- Brilliant in its simplicity, Kitten’s quiet little adventure is a perfect picture book that kids will eagerly lap up.
–Matt Warner, The Barnes & Noble Review
- The narrative and visual pacing will keep children entranced, and the determined young heroine and her comical quest will win them over.
–Publishers Weekly
- Simply charming.
–Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Asch, Frank. Happy Birthday, Moon. Aladdin, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0689835445
- Asch, Frank. Moongame. Aladdin, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0689835186
- Banks, Kate. The Cat Who Walked Across France. Farrar, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0374399689
- Barton, Byron. The Wee Little Woman. HarperCollins, 1995. ISBN-13: 978-0060233877
- Bauer, Marion Dane. If You Were Born a Kitten. Simon & Schuster, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0689842122
- Bruel, Nick. Bad Kitty. Roaring Brook, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-1596430693
- Carle, Eric. Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me. Simon & Schuster, 1991. ISBN-13:
978-0887080265
- Cauley, Lorinda Bryan. The Three Little Kittens. Putnam, 1982. ISBN-13: 978-0899197968
- Cordsen, Carol Foskett. The Milkman. Dutton, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0142408049
- Fleming, Denise. Mama Cat Has Three Kittens. Henry Holt, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0805071627
- Gag, Wanda. Millions of Cats. Coward, 1928. ISBN-13: 978-0142407080
- Henkes, Kevin. A Good Day. Greenwillow, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0061140181
- Lobel, Anita. Away from Home. Greenwillow, 1994. ISBN-13: 978-0688103545
- McNulty, Faith. If You Decide to Go to the Moon. Scholastic, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0590483599
- Pilkey, Dav. When Cats Dream. Orchard, 1992. ISBN-13: 978-0531070758
- Sendak, Maurice. Where the Wild Things Are. HarperCollins, 1963. ISBN-13: 978-0060254926
- Simmons, Jane. Little Fern’s First Winter. Little, Brown, 2001. ISBN-13: 978-0316796675
- Voake, Charlotte. Ginger Finds a Home. Candlewick, 2003. ISBN-13: 978-1406312706
- Waddell, Martin. Can’t You Sleep, Little Bear? Candlewick, 1992. ISBN-13: 978-1564025555