Journey to the River Sea

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Ibbotson (Island of the Aunts) offers another larger-than-life adventure featuring lovable heroes and heroines, nasty villains, much hilarity and a deliciously gnarled plot.” – Publishers Weekly

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Bath, K. P. The Secret of Castle Cant. Little, Brown, 2004.
  • Burnett, Frances Hodgson. A Little Princess. HarperCollins, 1992, c1905.
  • Burnett, Frances Hodgson. The Secret Garden. Candlewick, 2008, c1911.
  • Creech, Sharon. Ruby Holler. HarperCollins, 2002.
  • Creech, Sharon. The Wanderer. HarperCollins, 2000.
  • Giff, Patricia Reilly. Pictures of Hollis Woods. Random House, 2002.
  • Ibbotson, Eva. The Dragonfly Pool. Dutton, 2008.
  • Ibbotson, Eva. The Secret of Platform 11. Dutton, 1998.
  • Holm, Jennifer L. Our Only May Amelia. HarperCollins, 1999.
  • Levine, Gail Carson. Dave at Night. HarperCollins, 1999.
  • Porter, Tracey. Billy Creekmore. HarperCollins/Joanna Cotler, 2007.
  • Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Scholastic, 1998. (And others in the Harry Potter series.)
  • Selznick, Brian. The Invention of Hugo Cabret: A Novel in Words and Pictures. Scholastic, 2007.
  • Snyder, Zilpha Keatley. Gib Rides Home. Delacorte, 1998.
  • Spinelli, Jerry. Maniac Magee. Little, Brown, 1990.
  • Wallace, Barbara Brooks. Peppermints in the Parlor. Atheneum, 1980.
  • Whelan, Gloria. Listening for Lions. HarperCollins, 2005.