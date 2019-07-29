Jokelopedia: The Biggest, Best, Silliest, Dumbest Joke Book Ever
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Just about every child loves to tell jokes, and this book provides enough jokes to last any eight-year-old until he/she is twelve.” – Children
- “Jokelopedia is recommended for fans of jokes and joke books: a title packed with jokes, punch lines, and a satisfying blend of one-liners, stories, cartoons and fun dumb jokes certain to appeal to a range of funny bones. A fun joke book recommended for all ages.” – Internet Book Watch
