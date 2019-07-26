I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- With rhymes that invite audience participation and scenes that draw the eye, this is a strong storytime choice.
–Steven Engelfried, School Library Journal
- Given the plot’s premise, Catrow’s humorously hyperbolic art fittingly takes center stage here, growing increasingly flamboyant and electric as the boy embellishes more and more of his anatomy-and his playful pooch becomes equally well decorated.
–Publishers Weekly
- Here’s one that kids will beg for again and again and again.
–Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
