How I Became a Pirate
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Melinda Long’s story, narrated with a sense of boastful exaggeration by Jeremy, is full of a sense of high adventure that’s lovingly evocative of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tales. David Shannon’s illustrations, full of a goofy vibrancy, are a perfect accompaniment to the story.
–John Moe, Amazon.com
- This rollicking adventure is sure to be a favorite with the storytime crowd.
–Laurie Edwards, School Library Journal
- The illustrator’s deep, lush colors are as fresh as a tropical ocean breeze, while Long’s text makes for a terrifically thoughtful romp. One yo-ho-hilarious voyage!
–Matt Warner, The Barnes & Noble Review
- Caldecott Honor-winner Shannon spices up this spirited pirate tale with vivid, appropriately zany acrylics.
–Child Magazine
