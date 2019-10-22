Holes
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- As Stanley unknowingly begins to fulfill his destiny–the dual plots coming together to reveal that fate has big plans in store–we can’t help but cheer for the good guys, and all the Yelnats everywhere.
Brangien Davis
- Imaginative plotting and memorable characters make this novel a winner.
Book Magazine
- This is a can’t-put-it-down read.
Children
- Exceptional book, recommended for junior high school students.
KLIATT
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
