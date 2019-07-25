Gossie
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Gossie’s rural world is reassuringly child-sized, clear, and contained, as indicated by simple lines, primary colors, and focused illustrations on a white background. Because of the books’ small size they will be better for one-on-one sharing than for group storytime. Young children will ask to hear these stories again and again, and they’re just right for little hands.
–School Library Journal
