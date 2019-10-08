Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This unusually fine collection of related monologues and dialogues promises to be a rewarding choice for performance or for reading aloud in the classroom.
Carolyn Phelan, Booklist
- Unusual words (“fraints” are boar droppings) and diverse topics such as religious pilgrimages, the Crusades, crop rotation, and falconry are glossed in welcome, often humorous asides and notes, while Robert Byrd’s watercolor-and-ink illustrations gloriously illuminate a microcosm of medieval life.
Lisa Von Drasek, The Barnes & Noble Review
- But young readers are also likely to find it engaging, affecting and occasionally giggle-worthy – Schlitz is a talented storyteller. Her language is forceful, and learning slips in on the sly.
The New York Times, John Schwartz
- Double-page spreads called “A little background” offer lively information about falconry, The Crusades, pilgrimages and the like. Byrd’s watercolor-and-ink pictures add lovely texture and evoke medieval illustration without aping it. Brilliant in every way.
Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Avi. Crispin: The Cross of Lead. Hyperion, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0786816583
Barrett, Tracy. Anna of Byzantium. Delacorte, 1999. ISBN-13: 978-0440415367
Cushman, Karen. Catherine, Called Birdy. Clarion,1994. ISBN-13: 978-0064405843
Cushman, Karen. Matilda Bone. Clarion, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0440418221
Cushman, Karen. The Midwife’s Apprentice. Clarion, 1995. ISBN-13: 978-0064406307
Hodges, Margaret. Saint George and the Dragon. Little, Brown, 1984. ISBN-13: 978-0316367950
Kimmel, Eric A. The Hero Beowulf. Farrar, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0374306717
Morpurgo, Michael. Beowulf. Candlewick, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0763632069
Osborne, Mary Pope. Favorite Medieval Tales. Scholastic, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0439141345
Rumford, James. Beowulf: A Hero’s Tale Retold. Houghton Mifflin, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0618756377
Schlitz, Laura Amy. The Bearskinner: A Tale of the Brothers Grimm. Candlewick, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0763627300
Schlitz, Laura Amy. A Drowned Maiden��s Hair: A Melodrama. Candlewick, 2006. ISBN-10: 0763629308
Schlitz, Laura Amy. The Hero Schliemann: The Dreamer Who Dug For Troy. Candlewick, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0763622831
Williams, Marcia, retel. Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. Candlewick, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0763631970