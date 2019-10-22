Gilda Joyce
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Whether dressed in a formal gown for a seance or attempting to channel her father’s spirit through the keys of his typewriter, Gilda’s earnest and wacky personality accompanied by her dry wit make this an amusing as well as suspenseful mystery. Surprisingly spooky.
Kirkus
- Teens are sure to connect with irrepressible Gilda, whose companion in many adventures is the Underwood typewriter given to her by her father upon his death two years ago.
Childrens Literature
- Let’s hope Gilda also returns in another psychic mystery that needs her gutsy, brash attention.
School Library Journal
