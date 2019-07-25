Fortunately, the Milk
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Gaiman knocks it out of the park again with this imaginative story.” – School Library Journal
- If your kids still allow you to read aloud to them, this book is for you.– Newsday
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Gaiman, Neil. Odd and the Frost Giants. HarperCollins, 2009.
- Gaiman, Neil. The Graveyard Book. HarperCollins, 2010.
- Gerwitz, Adina Rishe. Zebra Forest. Candlewick, 2013.
- Grabenstein, Chris. Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library. Random House Books for Young Readers, 2013.
- Patterson, James. Treasure Hunters. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2013.
- Selfors, Suzanne. The Sasquatch Escape (Imaginary Veterinary series). Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2013.