FLORA & ULYSSES: The Illuminated Adventures
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Rife with marvelously rich vocabulary reminiscent of the early superhero era (e.g., “Holy unanticipated occurrences!”) and amusing glimpses at the world from the point of view of Ulysses the supersquirrel, this book will appeal to a broad audience of sophisticated readers. There are plenty of action sequences, but the novel primarily dwells in the realm of sensitive, hopeful, and quietly philosophical literature.” – School Library Journal
- “Newbery winner DiCamillo is a master storyteller, and not just because she creates characters who dance off the pages and plots, whether epic or small, that never fail to engage and delight readers. Her biggest strength is exposing the truths that open and heal the human heart. She believes in possibilities and forgiveness and teaches her audience that the salt of life can be cut with the right measure of love.” – Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- de Lint, Charles. Cats of Tanglewood Forest. Little, Brown, 2013.
- Deutsche, Barry. Hereville: How Mirka Got Her Sword. Amulet Books, 2010.
- Beck, W.H. Malcolm at Midnight. Houghton Mifflin Books for Children, 2012.