Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This is a natural for younger story hours, and can also be used with beginning readers. Whether sublimely happy or ridiculously goofy, Christelow’s expressive monkeys pack a lot of appeal.
– School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Arnold, Tedd. No Jumping on the Bed. Dial, 1987.
- Arnold, Tedd. Catalina Magdalena Hoopensteiner Wallendiner Hogan Logan Bogan Was Her Name. Scholastic, 2004.
- Hoberman, Mary Ann. There Once Was a Man Named Michael Finnegan. Little, Brown, 2001.
- Anholt, Catherine, and Laurence Anholt. Chimp and Zee. Putnam, 2001.
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys Bake a Birthday Cake. Clarion, 2004, c1992.
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys Go Shopping. Clarion, 2007.
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys Sitting in a Tree. Clarion, 1991.
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys Play Hide-and-Seek. Clarion, 2004.
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys Wash the Car. Clarion, 2000.
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys with Nothing to Do. Clarion, 2004, c1996.
- Dewdney, Anna. Llama Llama Red Pajama. Viking, 2005. (And others in the Llama, Llama series.)
- Diakitée Baba Waguée The Hatseller and the Monkeys. Scholastic, 1999.
- Goode, Diane. Monkey Mo Goes to Sea. Blue Sky/Scholastic, 2002.
- Gravett, Emily. Monkey and Me. Simon & Schuster, 2008.
- Johnson, Paul Brett. Little Bunny Foo Foo. Scholastic, 2004.
- Koller, Jackie French. One Monkey Too Many. Scholastic, 1999.
- Murphy, Jill. Peace at Last. Dial, 1980.
- Perkins, Al. Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb. Random House, 1969.
- Raffi. Spider on the Floor. Crown, 1993.
- Rathmann, Peggy. Good Night, Gorilla. Putnam, 1994.
- Rathmann, Peggy. 10 Minutes Till Bedtime. Putnam, 1998.
- Rey, H. A. Curious George. Houghton Mifflin, 1993, c1941.
- Slobodkina, Esphyr. Caps for Sale. HarperCollins, 1947.
- Taback, Simms. There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly. Viking, 1997.
- Walton, Rick. So Many Bunnies: A Bedtime ABC and Counting Book. Lothrop, 1998.
- Westcott, Nadine Bernard. The Lady with the Alligator Purse. Little, Brown, 1988.
- Yolen, Jane. How Do Dinosaurs Say Good Night? Scholastic, 2000.