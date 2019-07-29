Finn Throws a Fit!
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Overall, the book is fun and captures the essence of a cranky toddler whose moods can change as fast as the weather.
–School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
