Eragon
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This unusual, powerful tale, begun when Paolini was 15 (he’s now 19) and self-published in 2002 before being picked up by Knopf, is the first book in the planned Inheritance trilogy. It’s obvious that Paolini knows the genre well–his lush tale is full of recognizable fantasy elements and conventions. But the telling remains constantly fresh and fluid, and he has done a fine job of creating an appealing and convincing relationship between the youth and the dragon.
Booklist
- The empathetic characters and interesting plot twists will appeal to the legions of readers who have been captivated by the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and are looking for more books like it.
School Library Journal
