Canned
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “This macabre mystery may make readers give up canned foods.” – Kirkus
- “The crime involves murder, but in a very unrealistic way, so it is not a typical mystery book. An appropriate choice for the classroom, home, and school libraries.” – Childrens Literature
- “Its black humor, balanced by a serious look at forced child labor, will keep readers hooked from the beginning.” – School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Allison, Jennifer. Gilda Joyce: Psychic Investigator. Dutton, 2005.
- Berlin, Eric. The Puzzling World of Winston Breen. Putnam, 2007.
- Byars, Betsy. Dead Letter: A Herculeah Jones Mystery. Viking, 1996.
- Ferraiolo, Jack D. The Big Splash. Amulet, 2008.
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Found. (The Missing: Book 1) Simon & Schuster, 2008.
- Hiaasen, Carl. Flush. Knopf, 2005.
- Hiaasen, Carl. Hoot. Knopf, 2002.
- Korman, Gordon. Swindle. Scholastic, 2008.
- Naylor, Phyllis Reynolds. The Bodies in the Besseldorf Hotel. Atheneum, 1986.
- Nostlinger, Christine. Konrad. Scholastic, 1977.
- Stewart, Trent Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society. Little, Brown, 2007.