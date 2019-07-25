Camo Girl
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “This poetic and nuanced story addresses the courage it takes to truly know and support someone, as well as the difficult choices that come with growing up.” – Publishers Weekly
- “Magoon writes with insight, wit, and compassion. Characters are appealing; action is well paced; and adolescent angst is palpable.” – School Library Journal
- “An out-of-the-ordinary settingjust outside of Las Vegasand the nuanced picture of young teens and families under stress make this an outstanding follow-up to Magoon’s Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Awardwinning debut,The Rock and the River (2009).” – Kirkus Reviews
