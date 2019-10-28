Bones Rock!
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- There’s fascinating information here, and Larson’s enthusiasm and sound advice give plenty of encouragement to young scientists.
Steven Engelfried, School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Bausum, Ann. Dragon Bones and Dinosaur Eggs: A Photobiography of Explorer Roy Chapman Andrews.National Geographic, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0792271239
Bishop, Nic. Digging for Bird-Dinosaurs: An Expedition to Madagascar. Houghton Mifflin, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0618196821
Brown, Don. Rare Treasure: Mary Anning and Her Remarkable Discoveries. Houghton Mifflin, 1999. ISBN-13: 978-0618310814
Butterworth, Oliver. The Enormous Egg. Little, Brown, 1956. ISBN-13: 978-0316119207
Dixon, Dougal. Amazing Dinosaurs: The Fiercest, the Tallest, the Toughest, the Smallest. Boyds Mills Press, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-1563977732
Gillette, J. Lynett. Dinosaur Ghosts: The Mystery of Coelophysis. Dial, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0803717213
Prelutsky, Jack. Tyrannosaurus Was a Beast. Greenwillow, 1988. ISBN-13: 978-0688115692
Sabuda, Robert, and Matthew Reinhart. Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs. Candlewick, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0763622282
Sloan, Christopher. Feathered Dinosaurs. National Geographic, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0792272199
Tanaka, Shelley. Graveyards of the Dinosaurs. Hyperion, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0786815401