Ben Franklin’s Almanac
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Reminiscent of Franklin’s own Poor Richard’s Almanack, this book is a superlative example of the biographer’s craft and a fitting tribute to the gentleman himself.
Ann Welton, School Library Journal
- A fitting tribute to a “good gentleman” whose life was well and energetically lived. Web sites and further readings are appended.
Stephanie Zvirin, Booklist
- Franklin is at his most fascinating and delightful in Candace Fleming’s neatly conceived new biography.
Elizabeth Crow, The New York Times
- While the volume’s layout encourages readers to dip in and out, Fleming delivers a cohesive and complex portrait of a brilliant, productive and shrewd man who helped shape this country.
Publishers Weekly
