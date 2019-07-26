Battle Bunny
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- An enthusiastically taboo, devil-may-care outing for combat fans and a great writing inspiration to use on old books headed for the bin.
–Kirkus
- This is a perfect book to give independent readers who are looking for something a little different. The unique layout and design will inspire creativity in readers.
–School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Barton, Chis. Shark vs. Train. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2010.
- Becker, Aaron. Journey. Candlewick, 2013.
- Brown, Peter. Mr. Tiger Goes Wild. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2013.
- Daywalt, Drew. The Day the Crayons Quit. Philomel, 2013.
- Willems, Mo. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. Hyperion, 2004.