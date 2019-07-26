Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

And Then It’s Spring

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Many treasures lie buried within this endearing story, in which humor and anxious anticipation sprout alongside one another. This sweet seedling will undoubtedly take root and thrive.
    –Kirkus Reviews
  • This seemingly real-time experience of getting to green is a droll, wistful ode to the stamina behind wanting, will, and perseverance.
    –School Library Journal
  • In an understated and intimate partnership, Fogliano and Stead conjure late winter doldrums and the relief of spring’s arrival, well worth the wait.
    –Publishers Weekly

