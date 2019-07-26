And Then It’s Spring
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Many treasures lie buried within this endearing story, in which humor and anxious anticipation sprout alongside one another. This sweet seedling will undoubtedly take root and thrive.
–Kirkus Reviews
- This seemingly real-time experience of getting to green is a droll, wistful ode to the stamina behind wanting, will, and perseverance.
–School Library Journal
- In an understated and intimate partnership, Fogliano and Stead conjure late winter doldrums and the relief of spring’s arrival, well worth the wait.
–Publishers Weekly
