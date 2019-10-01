IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Couloumbis, Audrey. Love Me Tender. Random House, 2008.

Denenberg, Barry. All Shook Up: The Life and Death of Elvis Presley. Scholastic, 2001.

Gantos, Jack. Joey Pigza Swallowed the Key. Farrar, 1998.

Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Hefley’s Journal. Amulet, 2007. (And others in the Wimpy Kid series.)

Lisle, Janet Taylor. How I Became a Writer and Oggie Learned to Drive. Philomel, 2002.

Pearsall, Shelley. All of the Above. Little, Brown, 2006.

Pearsall, Shelley. Crooked River. Little, Brown, 2005.

Shreve, Susan. Jonah the Whale. Scholastic, 1998.

Urban, Linda. A Crooked Kind of Perfect. Harcourt, 2007.

Wilson, Jacqueline. Double Act. Delacorte, 1998.