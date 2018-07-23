Celebrate the Beginning of School
These back-to-school favorites will get students excited to be back in class and ready for a brand new school year. They’re the first books they’ll reach for on your bookshelf!
Teachers Rock!
by Todd Parr
A celebration of the countless ways teachers change the world-with a free Back-to-School poster!
Teachers are amazing! They teach you new things, make you laugh, and help you meet new friends. They always encourage you to do your best. They make the classroom a great place to be!
From admiring the way teachers foster creativity in the classroom to how they ensure all children's needs are met, Todd Parr offers an ode to everything teachers contribute to the world. Bursting with positivity about school and the people who make it special, this book is sure to become a classroom and at-home favorite.
My Teacher Is a Monster! (No, I Am Not.)
by Peter Brown
A young boy named Bobby has the worst teacher. She's loud, she yells, and if you throw paper airplanes, she won't allow you to enjoy recess. She is a monster! Luckily, Bobby can go to his favorite spot in the park on weekends to play. Until one day... he finds his teacher there! Over the course of one day, Bobby learns that monsters are not always what they seem.
President of the Whole Fifth Grade
by Sherri Winston
But when new student Jasmine Moon announces she is also running for president, Brianna learns that she may have more competition than she expected. Will Brianna be able to stick to her plan of working with her friends to win the election fairly? Or will she jump at the opportunity to steal votes from Jasmine by revealing an embarrassing secret?
This hilarious, heartfelt novel will appeal to any reader with big dreams, and the determination to achieve them.
President of the Whole Sixth Grade
by Sherri Winston
Sherri Winston tells a story brimming with humor and heart as Brianna navigates the ins and outs of middle school, discovering that inspiration can come when you least expect it.
President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code
by Sherri Winston
Go-getter Brianna Justice is back and on assignment with her local newspaper in this third book in the popular President series!
The Disastrous Magical Wishes of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
Illustrated by Joelle Dreidemy
The Fantastic and Terrible Fame of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
Illustrated by Joelle Dreidemy
The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
Illustrated by Joelle Dreidemy
The Super Awful Superheroes of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
Illustrated by Joelle Dreidemy
The Happy and Heinous Halloween of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
Illustrated by Joelle Dreidemy
The Rude and Ridiculous Royals of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
The Secret Life of Squirrels: Back to School!
by Nancy Rose
Get ready for the first day of school in this fourth book in the popular series featuring photographs of wild squirrels!
Mr. Peanuts' teacher friend Rosie needs help preparing for the first day of school! The two squirrels go shopping for school supplies, set up the library and music corners, bring all the sports equipment out to the blacktop, and decorate the classroom. Mr. Peanuts even practices driving the school bus! But it's not easy to be a teacher getting ready for a whole classroom of new faces. Will Mr. Peanuts and Rosie be able to pull together the room before the end of summer?
Nancy Rose brings this back-to-school story to life with her adorable photographs of real wild squirrels in handcrafted, homemade miniature settings.