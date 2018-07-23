Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Celebrate the Beginning of School

By Little, Brown School & Library

These back-to-school favorites will get students excited to be back in class and ready for a brand new school year. They’re the first books they’ll reach for on your bookshelf!

 

Teachers Rock!

by

A celebration of the countless ways teachers change the world-with a free Back-to-School poster!

Teachers are amazing! They teach you new things, make you laugh, and help you meet new friends. They always encourage you to do your best. They make the classroom a great place to be!

From admiring the way teachers foster creativity in the classroom to how they ensure all children's needs are met, Todd Parr offers an ode to everything teachers contribute to the world. Bursting with positivity about school and the people who make it special, this book is sure to become a classroom and at-home favorite.

 

My Teacher Is a Monster! (No, I Am Not.)

by

A young boy named Bobby has the worst teacher. She's loud, she yells, and if you throw paper airplanes, she won't allow you to enjoy recess. She is a monster! Luckily, Bobby can go to his favorite spot in the park on weekends to play. Until one day... he finds his teacher there! Over the course of one day, Bobby learns that monsters are not always what they seem.


Each page is filled with "monstrous" details that will have kids reading the story again and again. Peter Brown takes a universal and timeless theme, and adds his own humorous spin to create another winner of a picture book.

 

President of the Whole Fifth Grade

by

Start counting your votes . . . and your friends.

When Brianna Justice's hero, the famous celebrity chef Miss Delicious, speaks at her school and traces her own success back to being president of her fifth grade class, Brianna determines she must do the same. She just knows that becoming president of her class is the first step toward her own cupcake-baking empire!

But when new student Jasmine Moon announces she is also running for president, Brianna learns that she may have more competition than she expected. Will Brianna be able to stick to her plan of working with her friends to win the election fairly? Or will she jump at the opportunity to steal votes from Jasmine by revealing an embarrassing secret?

This hilarious, heartfelt novel will appeal to any reader with big dreams, and the determination to achieve them.

 

President of the Whole Sixth Grade

by

In this follow-up to President of the Whole Fifth Grade, Brianna navigates her toughest challenge yet: middle school!

Brianna Justice is determined to raise enough money for the big class trip to Washington, D.C., but she's up against a lot: classmates who all pretend to be something they're not, a new nemesis determined to run her out of office, and the sinking feeling she's about to lose her two best friends for good. But just when she begins to lose hope, she comes to realize that sometimes surprises can turn out even better than the best-laid plans.

Sherri Winston tells a story brimming with humor and heart as Brianna navigates the ins and outs of middle school, discovering that inspiration can come when you least expect it.

 

President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code

by

Go-getter Brianna Justice is back and on assignment with her local newspaper in this third book in the popular President series!


When budding middle school journalist Brianna Justice learns that Yavonka Steele, rising star of the nightly news broadcast, is looking to mentor a student as part of a program at her school, she's thrilled! That is until she's paired instead with a "boring" reporter from the community news desk.

But when she's asked to interview students from a girls' coding program at Price Academy, an inner-city middle school, this suburban girl has no idea what to expect. Will Brianna learn to ignore stereotypes and embrace the world around her?

Sherri Winston crafts another winning story in the President series, full of humor, heart, and a deeper examination of stereotypes and how they can throw a wrench in middle school life.

 

The Disastrous Magical Wishes of Classroom 13

by

by

Illustrated by

As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.

The Disastrous Magical Wishes of Classroom 13 is the second title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.

When unlucky teacher Ms. Linda LaCrosse finds a magic lamp, she releases a genie-um, I mean, a Djinn--who agrees to grant each of her students ONE WISH!

You might think this was fantastic, but it was not. It was a frightful idea! With magic wishes come hungry dinosaurs, stinky pizza, photographing paparazzi, and other huge mistakes. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, you should be careful what you wish for.

The Fantastic and Terrible Fame of Classroom 13

by

by

Illustrated by

As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.

The Fantastic and Terrible Fame of Classroom 13 is the third title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.

When famous agent Lucy LaRoux drops by Classroom 13, she makes an offer no one can refuse-she makes all of the students FAMOUS.

You might think this was sweet, but it was not. It was selfish. (Lucy wants their money.) With great fame comes frightening stage fright, broken bones, rotten reality television, and other awful accidents. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, being famous (or infamous) isn't always fun.

The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13

by

by

Illustrated by

As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.

Nominated for the Texas Library Association's 2018 Texas Bluebonnet Award!

The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13 is the first title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.

When unlucky teacher Ms. Linda LaCrosse wins the lottery, she shares her winnings with her class-giving each student over a BILLION DOLLARS!

You might think this was nice, but it was not. It was a nasty idea. With great money comes awful allergies, terrible taxes, violent volcanoes, and other pesky problems. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, winning the lottery is not always lucky.

The Super Awful Superheroes of Classroom 13

by

by

Illustrated by

As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.

The Super Awful Superheroes of Classroom 13 is the fourth title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.

When the 13th Classroom is struck by purple lightning, something strange happens-all of the students get SUPERPOWERS!

You might think this was superb, but it was not. (It was sorta silly.) With great gifts comes wild weather, giant roaches, atomic farts, and other tricky troubles. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, getting superpowers is not always super.

The Happy and Heinous Halloween of Classroom 13

by

by

Illustrated by

As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.

The Happy and Heinous Halloween of Classroom 13 is the fifth title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.

It's Halloween in the 13th Classroom-what could go wrong? Well, for starters, all of the students could magically turn into their COSTUMES!

You might think this was hilarious, but it was horrible. With tricky transformations come wild werewolves, voracious vampires, zany zombies, and other moody monsters. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, Halloween's treats are sometimes tricks.

The Rude and Ridiculous Royals of Classroom 13

by

by

As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.

The Rude and Ridiculous Royals of Classroom 13 is the sixth title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.

When Classroom 13 goes on a field trip, a magical mishap turns the students into queens and kings-who get to MAKE (or BREAK) NEW LAWS!

You might think this was cool, but it was crazy! With reckless rulers comes horrible homework, dangerous drivers, weird weddings, and other ludicrous laws. The students of Classroom 13 are about to learn that becoming royalty can be a royal pain in the butt.

The Secret Life of Squirrels: Back to School!

by

Get ready for the first day of school in this fourth book in the popular series featuring photographs of wild squirrels!

Mr. Peanuts' teacher friend Rosie needs help preparing for the first day of school! The two squirrels go shopping for school supplies, set up the library and music corners, bring all the sports equipment out to the blacktop, and decorate the classroom. Mr. Peanuts even practices driving the school bus! But it's not easy to be a teacher getting ready for a whole classroom of new faces. Will Mr. Peanuts and Rosie be able to pull together the room before the end of summer?

Nancy Rose brings this back-to-school story to life with her adorable photographs of real wild squirrels in handcrafted, homemade miniature settings.

 

 