Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel

By: Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

ISBN: 9780316420235 HC

Size: 5-1/2″ X 8-1/4″

Pages: 368

Age Range: 14 & up

Grade Range: 9-17

Download Educator Guide

** INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER **

USA TODAY BESTSELLER

WSJ BESTSELLER

INDIE BOUND BESTSELLER

From the show’s creators comes the groundbreaking novel inspired by the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen,

Today’s going to be an amazing day and here’s why…

When a letter that was never meant to be seen by anyone draws high school senior Evan Hansen into a family’s grief over the loss of their son, he is given the chance of a lifetime: to belong. He just has to stick to a lie he never meant to tell, that the notoriously troubled Connor Murphy was his secret best friend.

Suddenly, Evan isn’t invisible anymore–even to the girl of his dreams. And Connor Murphy’s parents, with their beautiful home on the other side of town, have taken him in like he was their own, desperate to know more about their enigmatic son from his closest friend. As Evan gets pulled deeper into their swirl of anger, regret, and confusion, he knows that what he’s doing can’t be right, but if he’s helping people, how wrong can it be?

No longer tangled in his once-incapacitating anxiety, this new Evan has a purpose. And a website. He’s confident. He’s a viral phenomenon. Every day is amazing. Until everything is in danger of unraveling and he comes face to face with his greatest obstacle: himself.

A simple lie leads to complicated truths in this big-hearted coming-of-age story of grief, authenticity and the struggle to belong in an age of instant connectivity and profound isolation.