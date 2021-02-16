You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You: Very Short Fables to Read Together

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

“Children’s poet laureate Hoberman is really the master of unforced rhyme … and Emberley’s pencil-and-watercolor illustrations are as consistently spry as the poems.”—The Horn Book

“Emberley’s pencil and watercolor spot illustrations bring fresh energy to the classic tales as well as a softening tone: the Hare and the Tortoise race on bicycles (the Hare wears spandex), and the golden-egg laying goose has a button-up chest, ensuring that the farmer doesn’t have to use his knife. The jaunty rhymes and theatrical element of adopting a persona should spark enthusiasm from reluctant readers.” —Publishers Weekly

“Repeats the earlier books’ winning formula…All are retold simply and engagingly and are illustrated with lively spot illustrations.” —Booklist

“The latest installment from [the] wildly successful series…the text is delivered in punchy, color-coded typography that makes abundant use of repetition and rhyme to bring the stories to readaloud life. Emberley’s playful illustrations provide fresh interpretations of many of the tales.”—Bulletin for the Center of Children’s Books

“The familiar tales are told with gentle humor, and Emberley’s pencil-and-watercolor illustrations bring personality and life to the animal characters…a solid pick for most picture-book collections.” —School Library Journal