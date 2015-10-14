The Rookie Bookie

by L. Jon Wertheim & Tobias Moskowitz

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Jobs/Finances, Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Personal Development: Responsibility, Sports: Football

Grades: 3 & up

Educator Guide

Using the tips, truths, and stats they explore in their New York Times bestseller Scorecasting, two dads pack super sports savvy and important math and financial concepts into a fun and heartwarming first novel for kids.

New kid Mitch Sloan wants to fit in, but his nerdy love of statistics and making money isn’t winning him any friends in his sports-loving town–until he finds the perfect way to attain instant popularity. But running a football betting ring at school eventually turns sour, and Mitch loses the only real friend he’s made. He’ll have to win her back by using his brainpower for good and helping the school football team achieve victory–if they’ll listen to the advice of a former bookie!

PRAISE

“A rare offering for both the sports enthusiast and the kid who is always picked last for the team. ” — Booklist

“Wertheim and Moskowitz, the writing team behind Scorecasting, create a relatable protagonist in Mitch and a fun venue for readers to learn a bit about business, football, and math… This story hits its mark and should intrigue readers with information about how number-crunching can make an impact on the gridiron.” — Publishers Weekly

“This is a cleverly written story, with an astute take on what makes middleschoolers tick. Strong supporting characters, and a good balance of tension and humor keep the pages turning. While there is a lot of academic content woven into the story—financial literacy, statistics, logic, even a little Shakespeare—it is not heavy-handed. It’s all explained in a simple, engaging way, sure to appeal to readers not totally smitten with sports or math. Wertheim, an editor for Sports Illustrated, and Moskowitz, a professor of finance, have combined their fields of expertise, resulting in a thoughtful and highly entertaining read.” — School Library Journal