The Curious Garden

By Peter Brown

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Science: Agriculture/Botany

Grade: P-1

Description

One boy’s quest for a greener world… one garden at a time. While out exploring one day, a little boy named Liam discovers a struggling garden and decides to take care of it. As time passes, the garden spreads throughout the dark, gray city, transforming it into a lush, green world. This is an enchanting tale with environmental themes and breathtaking illustrations that become more vibrant as the garden blooms. Red-headed Liam can also be spotted on every page, adding a clever seek-and-find element to this captivating picture book.

Reviews

“A quiet but stirring fable of urban renewal, sure to capture imaginations … In Brown’s utopian vision, the urban and the pastoral mingle to joyfully harmonious effect.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

“An ecological fable, a whimsical tale celebrating perseverance and creativity, and a rousing paean, encouraging every small person and every big person that they too can nurture their patch of earth into their very own vision of Eden.” –The New York Times

“Art is spectacular … might inspire children to engage in small projects to improve their own neighborhoods.” —School Library Journal

