Perfect Escape

By Jennifer Brown

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Teen Life: Family

Grades: 7-17

 

Kendra has always felt overshadowed by her older brother, Grayson, whose OCD forces him to live a life of carefully coordinated routines. The only way Kendra can stand out next to Grayson is to be perfect, and she has perfection down to an art — until a cheating scandal threatens her flawless reputation.

Behind the wheel of her car, with Grayson asleep beside her, Kendra decides to drive away from it all — with enough distance, maybe she’ll be able to figure everything out. But even in the midst of the road trip’s flat tires, gas-station food stops, and detours to quirky roadside attractions, eventually Kendra must stop running and come to terms with herself, her brother, and her past.
With undeniable grace and humor, acclaimed author Jennifer Brown explores OCD, the pressure for perfection, and the emotional highs and lows of a complex sibling relationship.

 

Download Educator Guide

 

 PRAISE

* “Brown skillfully navigates the emotional complexities and psychological minefields of her characters and their relationship, treating OCD with delicacy without losing sight of the big picture.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

“Brown paints an unflinching, nuanced portrait of siblings in a family overwhelmed by serious illness….Readers will enjoy the trip.” –VOYA

“[A] road-trip novel with momentum and realistic characters that will have many teen readers hitching a ride.” –School Library Journal

“Kendra’s struggle to face her mistakes will resonate with many young adult readers…intelligent and compassionate.” –Library Media Connection