By Patrick McDonnell

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum subjects: Self-Discovery, Individuality, Careers

Grade: PreK-1st

In his characteristic heartwarming style, Patrick McDonnell tells the story of the young Jane Goodall and her special childhood toy chimpanzee named Jubilee. As the young Jane observes the natural world around her with wonder, she dreams of “a life living with and helping all animals,” until one day she finds that her dream has come true.

One of the world’s most inspiring women, Dr. Jane Goodall is a renowned humanitarian, conservationist, animal activist, environmentalist, and United Nations Messenger of Peace. In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), a global nonprofit organization that empowers people to make a difference for all living things. With anecdotes taken directly from Jane Goodall’s autobiography, McDonnell makes this very true story accessible for the very young– and young at heart.

PRAISE

A 2012 Caldecott Honor Book

A Charlotte Zolotow Award Winner

A New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book

★ “This remarkable picture book is one of the few that speaks, in a meaningful way, to all ages.” –Booklist

★ “McDonnell’s book is… inspirational.” –The Horn Book

★ “Children will appreciate McDonnell’s original format and take heart that interests logged in their own diaries might turn into lifelong passions.” –Kirkus Reviews

“McDonnell’s concentration on [Goodall’s] childhood fantasies carries a strong message to readers that their own dreams – even the wildly improbable ones–may be realizable, too.” –Publishers Weekly

“[A] tender homage… engaging… an appealing and satisfying introduction to a well-known scientist and activist.” –School Library Journal