By Julie Anne Peters

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum subjects: Relationships/Sexuality, Personal Development, Prejudice, Self-Discovery, Family

Grade: 10-12

2004 National Book Award finalist

Regan’s brother Liam can’t stand the person he is during the day. Like the moon from whom Liam has chosen his female namesake, his true self, Luna, only reveals herself at night. In the secrecy of his basement bedroom Liam transforms himself into the beautiful girl he longs to be, with help from his sister’s clothes and makeup. Now, everything is about to change-Luna is preparing to emerge from her cocoon. But are Liam’s family and friends ready to welcome Luna into their lives?

Compelling and provocative, this is an unforgettable novel about a transgender teen’s struggle for self-identity and acceptance.

★ “Groundbreaking, finely tuned realism about a transsexual teen. . . .Peters writes her characters with care and complexity.”-Kirkus Reviews